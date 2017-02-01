Blind Date: Charlie and Adam

Appropriately enough, this turned out to be an evening of bon viveur (note: Charlie is a linguist, and my French is terrible). Fortunately, Charlie was adept at plugging those dreaded awkward silences, meaning that the only slight awkwardness was caused by the sub-par photography skills of the Rickety Press Bar-man – tall curly-haired man, if you’re reading this, I apologise. Incredibly, I only discovered that Charlie used to row about half-way through the date, and even then it only received a brief mention. Turns out she is now a recovering rower—I can only conclude that her chat is actually too good for her to be allowed to continue. Together we deplored Oxford’s many low-grade drinking societies, and the more ‘rah’ elements of our respective colleges. But Charlie has survived 14 years in Tasmania, so she’s skilled in avoiding snakes and other venomous creatures.

Out of 10? 8

Looks? Very good looking

Personality? Exuberant

2nd date? Never say never?