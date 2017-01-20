Oxford future research hangs in balance after May’s Brexit speech

Speaking to the Education Select Committee about the likely impact of a hard Brexit last week, Professor Alastair Buchan, Oxford’s incoming head of Brexit strategy, said: “We’re giving up 500 to 950 years of exchange—I think we need to be very cautious [about what type of Brexit is pursued].”

He compared the issues facing Oxford and other leading British universities to Premier League Football clubs.

He commented: “Our problem is the Manchester United problem… Every student and every staff member that comes to Oxford is a benefit for this country, because we recruit quality, people that play in the top league.

“We need to be leading, and we have been leading as universities in the past 10, 20 years. Thirty or 40 years ago we weren’t, when we joined the EU. To lose that would be absolutely shooting ourselves in the foot—we must not do that.”