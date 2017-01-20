Motion condemning NUS Vice President withdrawn from OUSU council after “conspiracy” claims

A motion put to Wednesday’s OUSU council to condemn Richard Brooks, the NUS Vice-President at the centre of an alleged plot to oust its President, was withdrawn after heavy criticism from Oxford Jewish Society (J-Soc).

The motion called for the resignation of Brooks, following Al Jazeera’s publication of hidden camera footage which allegedly shows Brooks admitting to efforts to unseat NUS president Mattia Bouattia.

Al Jazeera also claims that Brooks colluded with Israeli Embassy officials in his effort to remove Bouattia. Brooks referred himself last week for investigation by the NUS UK Board.

The motion, which asked OUSU to call on Brooks for a full apology, stated: “This incident takes place in a climate where student activists, NUS, and the NUS President have been systematically undermined, attacked, and harassed for expressing support for Palestinian rights.”

It said that the actions of Brooks have brought “the Union [NUS] as a whole into disrepute”.

In a statement, Oxford J-Soc described the motion as “disturbing”, stating: “It takes a conspiratorial video series and deduces further conspiracies from it.”