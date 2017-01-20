Breaking: Woman killed in “chemical incident” on Magdalen Road

Street was in lockdown this morning after "fear for welfare" incident in which one woman was killed, police say

A woman has been killed in a house on Magdalen Road in what Thames Valley Police are describing as a “fear for welfare” which may have involved chemicals.

The road in East Oxford was cordoned off by emergency services following the incident, which reportedly happened around 8am this morning. Neighbours were evacuated and others were ordered to stay indoors.

Police have confirmed a woman, believed to be in her 20s, was found dead inside a property.

Magdalen Rd is currently closed while police, fire & ambulance deal with a fear for welfare incident. Will update when the road is reopened. — TVP Oxford (@TVP_Oxford) January 20, 2017

Duty Inspector Paul Coleman told the Oxford Mail the death was being treated as “unexplained” but not suspicious.

Police and the Fire Brigade are still currently on the scene. Firefighters wearing chemical protection suits are still going in and out of the building, although the house has no externally visible structural damage.

A fireman told Cherwell: “It went bang.”

The road was closed for three hours and reopened at 12:30pm in the morning. Police say an investigation into the events is ongoing.