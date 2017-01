Cherwell Broadcasting speak to Nancy Malkiel, discussing her book 'Keep the Damned Women Out'

Cherwell Broadcasting speak to Nancy Malkiel, discussing her book Keep the Damned Women Out—discussing the history of women’s education in Ivy League and Oxbridge universities and how they were ‘welcomed’ (or not) by male students and faculty. Reasons for co-education are not what you might have imagined—less feminism, more feminine attraction.