St Aldates closed after police incident

A coach has been involved in an incident with a pedestrian, causing St Aldates to close

St Aldates is currently closed to traffic following an incident involving a pedestrian on the corner of the High Street and St Aldates.

The Oxford Bus Company has since confirmed that one of its coaches was involved in an incident with a female pedestrian on the High Street.

An X90 coach has been cordoned off at the top of St Aldates, although pedestrians are now able to use the road again.

No students are confirmed to have been involved, but it is advisable to avoid the area whilst the police incident is ongoing.

Thames Valley Police and the Oxford Bus Company have been contacted for comment.