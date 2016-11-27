Acid leak at Brookes

Several teams of firefighters were called to Brookes University yesterday after a dangerous chemical leak was detected in the Sinclair building.

The South Central Ambulance Service treated one man on the site for breath­ing difficulties, but no other casualties were reported.

Students and staff working in the sur­rounding parts of the campus on Head­ington road had to be evacuated at 11am. The area stayed empty until the site was declared safe again.

The leak was the result of an incident in the Sinclair laboratories for Health and Life sciences. The labs were kept closed by the security services for a few hours in order to ensure that there was no remaining risk of contamination.

Crews from Oxfordshire Fire and Res­cue, three fire engines and a Hazardous Decontamination Unit all rapidly ar­rived at the scene from Slade, Abingdon and Didcot as well as an ambulance from the South Central service.

The incident was described as “a chemical/hazardous material incident” by the firefighters, according to County council Paul Smith who talked to the Oxford Mail directly after the events yes­terday. “The situation is under control and has been made safe and firefighters ex­pect to be able to leave the scene within the next hour,” Paul Smith added.

Natalie Gidley, spokeswoman for Brookes University, told the Oxford Mail, “It’s as a result of an incident involving a chemical spill in one of the labs in the Sinclair building. “The building has been temporar­ily closed and evacuated and we think it will be shut for two or three hours.”

The Sinclair building is situated in the centre of Brookes’ main campus on Headington road. The John Henry Brookes building opposite it houses the main reception along with Brookes Union, cafes and a library.

Other buildings in Headington are currently closed for refurbishment, in­cluding the Clerici building which will offer new research offices and science laboratories.