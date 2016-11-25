Seven men in court following Oxford sexual abuse raids

Seven men charged with histori­cal sex offenses appeared in Oxford Magistrates’ Court earlier this week. The charges include conspiracy to rape; indecent assault; kidnap; traf­ficking for sexual exploitation; bug­gery; and supplying class A, B and C drugs. The offenses are alleged to have taken place from 2000 to 2005.

The men first appeared in court on the October 20 following a series of police raids on the October 18. Mr Mohammed, the lawyer of one defendant, declared that his client was “someone who vehemently denies these allegations, he is here to clear his name”.

The dawn raids in which the men were first arrested took place at 11 properties and involved 160 officers from Thames Valley police force. One defendant was arrested at his place of employment, the BMW plant located in Cowley. The opera­tion, code-named Operation Rolo, took two to three months to plan.

Oxford East MP Andrew Smith told Cherwell, “I strongly support, as do the public, the police action to bring these cases to justice. It’s clear from the Bullfinch enquiry that in the past victims were not always listened to. It’s good that this is be­ing rectified, and that whilst there is no room for complacency, police and social services procedures and practice have improved a lot.”

Sat in the dock on October 20 was Cee J. Jackson, 54, who paused to wave to his wife as he was led down to the cells; Haji Naim Khan, 36, who gave a weak smile and waved to the dock, and Moinul Islam, 40, who was referred to by his lawyer, Julian Richards, as a “man of good character”.

Mr Islam and Mr Jackson are jointly accused of conspiracy to commit rape and conspiracy to commit buggery between February and March 2014.

There are another three defen­dants, who cannot be named for legal reasons, one of whom merely stared directly ahead throughout the hearing.

Superintendent Joe Kidman said in a statement to the Oxford Mail, “Tackling child sexual exploita­tion, both non-recent and current, remains an absolute priority for Thames Valley Police and this com­plex investigation and yesterday’s arrests demonstrate this.”

“I understand today’s events will have an impact on the community and residents will be concerned about the nature of these arrests.

“As you will understand, this is an ongoing investigation. We are not able to provide all the information straight away, but we will keep the community updated when we can.

“Tackling child sexual exploita­tion is an absolute priority for Thames Valley Police.”

Director of Oxfordshire Sexual Abuse and Rape Crisis Centre, Lisa Ward, told Cherwell, “It’s good to see Thames Valley Police making child sexual exploitation and other forms of sexual violence a priority in our local area.

“The charging of men in relation to historic offences are a reminder that the sexual abuse of children and adults—especially of women and girls—is endemic in today’s society.

“Our work supporting women and girls who have experienced sexual violence across Oxfordshire tells us that this is a long-term, deep-rooted problem in society, and that survivors should be able to ac­cess specialist support, tailored to their needs and experiences should they require it.

“We warmly invite anyone who feels they need support to contact us on 01865 726295. “

The force has also launched an ap­peal to find a woman who gave a 16 year old victim a lift in 2004, shortly after a group of Asian men had at­tempted to assault her. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police using the non-emergency number 101.

Judge Ian Pringle QC set April 18 as a provisional trial date. The trial is expected to last two to three months and the men will next ap­pear in court on December 8.

Thames Valley Police declined to comment while court proceedings were ongoing.