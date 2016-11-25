OUSU to toughen stance on Teaching Excellence Framework

OUSU has hardened its stance of “organisation and sabotage” to the university’s implementation of the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF), in a motion passed without opposition at this week’s OUSU council.
However, OUSU confirmed that Oxford University’s governing body has voted to opt-in to the controversial new scheme from next September.
This ends some speculation that Oxford may choose to boycott the TEF, a system which acts as a university league table by ranking universities as gold, silver or bronze, with the highest scoring institutions able to introduce higher tuition fees. The university had previously told The Guardian, “We are not convinced that, as currently conceived, the TEF will improve the quality of teaching across the sector.”
However, OUSU President Jack Hampton confirmed, “The university’s governing council has voted to implement TEF, this is reversible, but this is where they are going at the moment. We are doing our best to facilitate this decision changing.”
OUSU said it was pursuing a policy to “organise and sabotage” the university’s implementation of TEF, and a motion passed without opposition at Wednesday’s OUSU council decided that OUSU should withhold its own data which may be demanded by the university in a future submission to TEF.
There are concerns that the university could demand OUSU for data, such as from their annual Teaching Awards, to boost their score with the result of raising fees.
The OUSU VP for Graduates, Marina Lambrakis, said, “The measure demonstrates that we are so opposed (to TEF) that we are not going to provide them with data. It is a matter of principle, if we are boycotting the NSS (National Student Survey) then we should not provide them with data.”
This follows the NUS national approach to boycott the system. Soraya Vieru, the NUS VP for Higher Education confirmed last week, “NUS will be coordinating a national boycott of the National Student Survey unless the government drops its plans for the TEF and the rise in fees.”
There are hopes that if enough students refuse to participate in the survey and provide university’s with data relating to student satisfaction, it will make the TEF unworkable.
This follows much opposition to the implementation of TEF by students and campaigners. This weekend, Oxford students joined around 15,000 protestors at a demonstration in central London. Motions of opposition to the reforms have been passed in several JCRs in conjunction with OUSU, as it seeks to stem support for its opposition to the policy from students to legitimise its position in discussions with the university.
However, there were some fears that OUSU’s position of non-cooperation on TEF could be a “potential point of conflict” with the university. Lambrakis, who put forward the motion said “the impact of OUSU not providing this data could be negative for OUSU’s relationship with the university.”
TEF was first proposed in a government green paper in November 2015. Although a final proposal has not been released, it has already been described as a radical shake-up of the British higher education system.
It aims to make comparison between higher education providers easier for prospective students, but has also been linked to an increase in the number of institutions able to award degrees and the increase of tuition fees at top universities.
In the Green Paper “The Teaching Excellence Framework: Assessing quality in Higher Education”, published in February 2016, government advisors asked universities to engage in “speedy establishment of potentially viable metrics relating to learning gain”.
In its official response to the paper, Oxford University expressed concern about the division that TEF may place between teaching and research.