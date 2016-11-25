OUSU to toughen stance on Teaching Excellence Framework

Oxford’s student union will “sabotage” the new TEF as University has voted to opt-in to scheme

OUSU has hardened its stance of “organisation and sabotage” to the university’s implementation of the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF), in a motion passed without opposition at this week’s OUSU council.

However, OUSU confirmed that Oxford University’s governing body has voted to opt-in to the controver­sial new scheme from next Septem­ber.

This ends some speculation that Oxford may choose to boycott the TEF, a system which acts as a univer­sity league table by ranking univer­sities as gold, silver or bronze, with the highest scoring institutions able to introduce higher tuition fees. The university had previously told The Guardian, “We are not con­vinced that, as currently conceived, the TEF will improve the quality of teaching across the sector.”

However, OUSU President Jack Hampton confirmed, “The univer­sity’s governing council has voted to implement TEF, this is reversible, but this is where they are going at the moment. We are doing our best to facilitate this decision changing.”

OUSU said it was pursuing a pol­icy to “organise and sabotage” the university’s implementation of TEF, and a motion passed without oppo­sition at Wednesday’s OUSU council decided that OUSU should withhold its own data which may be demand­ed by the university in a future sub­mission to TEF.

There are concerns that the uni­versity could demand OUSU for data, such as from their annual Teaching Awards, to boost their score with the result of raising fees.

The OUSU VP for Graduates, Ma­rina Lambrakis, said, “The measure demonstrates that we are so op­posed (to TEF) that we are not going to provide them with data. It is a matter of principle, if we are boy­cotting the NSS (National Student Survey) then we should not provide them with data.”

This follows the NUS national ap­proach to boycott the system. Soraya Vieru, the NUS VP for Higher Educa­tion confirmed last week, “NUS will be coordinating a national boycott of the National Student Survey un­less the government drops its plans for the TEF and the rise in fees.”

There are hopes that if enough students refuse to participate in the survey and provide university’s with data relating to student satisfaction, it will make the TEF unworkable.

This follows much opposition to the implementation of TEF by students and campaigners. This weekend, Oxford students joined around 15,000 protestors at a dem­onstration in central London. Mo­tions of opposition to the reforms have been passed in several JCRs in conjunction with OUSU, as it seeks to stem support for its opposition to the policy from students to legiti­mise its position in discussions with the university.

However, there were some fears that OUSU’s position of non-coop­eration on TEF could be a “potential point of conflict” with the universi­ty. Lambrakis, who put forward the motion said “the impact of OUSU not providing this data could be negative for OUSU’s relationship with the university.”

TEF was first proposed in a gov­ernment green paper in November 2015. Although a final proposal has not been released, it has already been described as a radical shake-up of the British higher education system.

It aims to make comparison be­tween higher education providers easier for prospective students, but has also been linked to an increase in the number of institutions able to award degrees and the increase of tuition fees at top universities.

In the Green Paper “The Teaching Excellence Framework: Assessing quality in Higher Education”, pub­lished in February 2016, govern­ment advisors asked universities to engage in “speedy establishment of potentially viable metrics relating to learning gain”.

In its official response to the pa­per, Oxford University expressed concern about the division that TEF may place between teaching and re­search.