Liberalism can no longer ignore anti-globalisation

One unexpected result is an outlier. Two is a trend. It seems there is now a western revolt against internationalism and globalisation. While those two concepts have certainly brought their benefits, we cannot turn a blind eye to a result simply because it contravenes our 21st century progressivism. It is well documented that Brexit and now Trump are ‘protest votes’. What UKIP and Trump have done is provide a conduit for this very real and very justified discontent.

Yet where the right would stir up division and fulfil political agendas, we progressives in Britain must use it for what it is meant. Namely, to re-represent those who feel abandoned by the political system, and to contribute to the defining work of historical progressivism: the NHS, better living standards, a more equal and just economy, instilling liberal social values.

All of these are under threat now that progressivism is becoming increasingly insular. Take the Labour party, torn between two histories, one an ancient, leftist dogma, the other a pro-capitalist, pro-globalised Third Way. Both had their time, their merits and their successes.

Clearly we must provide bold answers to a Western public who are visibly antiglobalisation by securing jobs for Britons who, in post-Thatcher Britain, are cut off from financial comfort and professional satisfaction. It means ensuring that social cohesion, something which Britain has treated with complacency, is at the forefront of our minds. It means restoring the craved sense of patriotism and agency.

It is no coincidence that Trump’s “Make America Great Again” and Vote Leave’s “Take Back Control” resonated so strongly with voters. Both relate to having a national identity. This desire is not necessarily jingoistic and certainly not racist.

Patriotism must be reclaimed. It should relate to the NHS, our literary history, our architecture, not simply to imperial throwbacks or blatant, rancorous nationalism. The common threads which bind us all together as Britons must be not just suppressed but celebrated—and that extends to making an ardent case for controlled immigration, not just pandering to the right.

And finally comes the issue of economics. While being anti-austerity is a given, modern capitalism and globalism go hand-in-hand. It is left to us to make capitalism fairer for all while also accepting the public’s growing antipathy towards it. Syriza, Podemos, Sanders and Corbyn all hint at the growing germination of post-capitalism. This article isn’t a call for it—I am a moderate, not a Marxist. However, it is a fallacy to believe that everyone who voted for the right’s ascension is right wing themselves. Rather, they simply want a more just society, one in which they feel listened to. Isn’t that what progressives have always worked for?