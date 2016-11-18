Debate: Should the Union have hosted Corey Lewandowski?

YES

By Felix Pope

The US election was won by Donald Trump for many complex and intertwined reasons, reasons which political scientists and journalists will spend decades puzzling over. Globalisation, neoliberalism, racism, misogyny, and the role of the media all played a part—but equally so did the role of liberals in shutting down debate and defining ever more narrowly the boundaries of acceptable speech.

Instead of engaging with and rebutting Trump’s arguments (not too difficult a task to accomplish) Clinton was happy to merely characterise him as a racist and his supporters as “deplorables”. Gone was any attempt to understand, debate, persuade and win over his white working-class backers, for in 2016 much of the left believes that mere accusations of bigotry are enough to stop a demagogue. Which they are not.

The same logic was evident in the arguments of those calling for Corey Lewandowski to be disinvited from his talk at the Oxford Union. Hysterically labelling him a ‘Nazi’ they insisted that to give him a platform at the Union was to legitimise him, to allow him to speak was to allow his hateful ideas to be propagated and that it would only enable the growth of fascism in this country.

This smacks of nothing more than intellectual cowardice. If you truly believe that the arguments against Trumpism are so weak that listening to Lewandowski speak for an hour will convert the audience into raving nationalists, then how can you claim to genuinely oppose Trump in the first place? How can you simultaneously hold that your arguments are correct and rational, and yet that they would stand for nothing in the face of critique from a man who couldn’t even get himself elected as the treasurer of a small New Hampshire town?

As a committed anti-fascist and anti-racist I believe that the arguments used to defend the wall, to apologise for institutional police racism, and to uphold Trump’s characterisation of Mexican illegal immigrants as rapists are not only incorrect but utterly incoherent.

Giving Corey a platform to express those views was tantamount to giving him just enough rope to hang himself. Throughout the talk, laugher (at, not with him) rang throughout the chamber. He stated that while Clinton lied, Trump was always honest, that Trump had never backtracked on a policy, that Mexico would still pay for the wall, that Trump’s campaign could not have been racist because it secured (gasp) eight per cent of the black vote, and that global warming was a “scam” invented by the Chinese. The overall impression was of a man detached from reality.

Questions from incisive, argumentative audience members drove this point home, allowing Oxford students a brilliant opportunity to confront in some small way all that they opposed in Trump. The constantly audible protest outside undoubtedly reminded Corey and indeed anyone watching online later, that Trump’s policies will not go unopposed and that resistance will face him at every turn.

To no platform Corey would have been to forsake that power. It would have been to confuse shutting him up with winning the debate, and it would have given credence to his argument that Trump was so dangerous to the establishment that his ideas had to be shut down by the PC thought police.

Moreover to accept the principle that speaker’s dodgy views make it acceptable to prevent students from hearing them speak is to set a dangerous principle. It may begin—as no-platforming did—with only genuine neo-Nazis, such as the knuckle dragging racists of the National Front. Soon it swells to encompass the representatives of populist politicians, then anyone who dares to question the prevailing liberal orthodoxy on campus is liable to find themselves shut out.

This year headlines were made when Germaine Greer, Peter Tatchell, Julie Bindel and other such left-wing campaigners were prevented from speaking at universities by the very no-platforming policies they had once advocated. When the scope of debate is shut down to this extent it is the students who suffer.

NO

By Freddy Potts