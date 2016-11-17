Fundraising for Matt Greenwood passes £40,000

An ergathon will take place this Sunday at Teddy Hall to raise money for Matt Greenwood, 21, an Engineering student at St. Edmunds Hall who has been diagnosed with terminal bone cancer. Fundraising for prosthetic limbs has already reached over four-times the initial target.

After his diagnosis, Matt’s friends, family and fellow students have been raising money to fund his dream of travelling the world. Having reached their £10,000 target in 4 hours of its ‘Just Giving’ page going live and recently passed £40,000, they are now aiming to raise £75,000.



Greenwood has been given between six and nine months to live, after being diagnosed with terminal bone cancer in October 2016.



Between 11am and 6pm at St Edmund Hall, students will aim to row one million meters to fundraise for Matt. Anyone is welcome to row to help raise money, while cakes and refreshments will also be available. Funds raised will go to the funding of prosthetics to enable Matt to live out his dreams.



Before his diagnosis, Matt was an active rower and rugby player and keen traveller. He is determined not to let his condition stop him from pursuing his passion of travelling. He commented, “I am not just going to lie here and let cancer win; I am going to travel and party and love, and get the most I can out of the remainder of my life.”



The fundraising effort was started on 13 November with a sponsored 6km walk along the river in Oxford, which was led by the Principal of St Edmund Hall, Professor Keith Gull.

More information about fundraising efforts for Matt can be found on the Facebook event or his Just Giving page.