Oxford students only second most employable in UK

According to Times Higher Education’s Global University Employability Ranking 2016, Oxford University are the second best university in the UK “for delivering work-ready graduates”. The California Institute of Technology topped the Employability Ranking, despite losing out to Oxford in Times Higher Education’s September ranking of the world’s top universities.

THE’s report found that the most prestigious universities were also considered to be the best at producing employment-ready graduates, with California Institute of Technology ranking first, followed by MIT, Harvard, Cambridge, and Stanford. Oxford placed seventh worldwide, narrowly losing out to Yale University.

The data which went into the report was gathered from respondents in 20 countries and consisted of management-level recruiters and managing directors of international firms.

Nine other universities from the UK placed in the top 100, including Imperial College London (16), King’s College London (23), and the University of Manchester (24). The US had the most universities on the list, occupying 37 spots of of the top 100 and six of the top ten.

The Technical University of Munich and the University of Tokyo were the only two non-US or UK universities to rank in the top ten.

John Maier, a second year Balliol PPEist, said, “This is a bitter pill to swallow. My hopes and dreams of being a corporate sellout are slipping away. I might have to do an MPhil, then DPhil, then maybe another DPhil after all.”