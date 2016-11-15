Magdalen Tower lit blue for World Diabetes Day

Magdalen's iconic tower turned blue yesterday in honour of World Diabetes Day, the first time an Oxford landmark has done so

Magdalen College Tower in High Street joined landmarks such as Big Ben and the Sydney Opera House by turning blue at 4.30pm yesterday in honour of World Diabetes Day. It is the first time an Oxford building has been lit to mark this occasion, an official United Nations Day led by the International Diabetes Federation.

The move follows a collaboration between Magdalen College and researchers at The Oxford Centre for Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolism (OCDEM) at the Churchill Hospital. On Friday, between 2pm and 6pm, the OCDEM will also be holding an open day, “Eyes on Diabetes: Research and Innovation”, to showcase the centre’s most recent work.

This year’s World Diabetes Day focused on highlighting the importance of screening to ensure early diagnosis of Type 2 diabetes, and swift treatment to limit the risk of severe complications.

Magdalen College Home Bursar Mark Blandford-Baker commented, “Magdalen is delighted to be able to support this Awareness Campaign for World Diabetes Day and in doing so highlight the excellent research work going on in Oxford, including the work of an alumnus of the College, Dr Rustam Rea.”

Dr Garry Tan, consultant physician and clinical lead at OCDEM, added, “There is lots which can be done, from prevention of diabetes through to new medications for both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, all of which should be underpinned by education and support to enable people to live well with their diabetes.

“World Diabetes Day is a day when millions of people around the world come together to raise awareness of diabetes and what it’s really like to live with the condition.

“Oxford is one of the leading centres in the world for research into diabetes, and we will be opening our doors to people to come and find out what is happening about diabetes in Oxfordshire.”