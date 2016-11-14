Cyclist dies following attack on Oxford’s High Street

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a cyclist from injuries sustained during a violent attack in central Oxford.

Eamonn Anderson, 56, suffered head injuries when he was kicked off his bike by a group of six young men on the High Street late on Tuesday 25 October.

According to Thames Valley police, a passerby called for paramedics as the group of men fled the scene at around 11:30 PM.

Anderson was taken to hospital by ambulance, but died of his injuries at John Radcliffe Hospital on Friday evening two and half weeks after the original incident.

His family has been informed and a post-mortem is due to take place on Saturday.

DCI Mike Lynch, of Thames Valley police’s major crime unit, commented, “This was a violent attack which initially left the victim with serious head injuries, and has now tragically led to his death.”

“We believe this to have been an isolated incident, and since it occurred, we have been in the process of conducting a thorough investigation into it in order to establish the circumstances and also to arrest those responsible.”

Charlotte Lanning, a finalist at Pembroke, said, “This such terrible news and so sad for the man’s family. I cycle everywhere and fortunately I have never experienced or witnessed such an attack. I hope no Oxford student or indeed anyone ever will again.”