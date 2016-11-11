Liberalism is dead—now it’s time for action

I was back in New York City at the end of September when the debates first began.

I was sitting in a crowded bar in Brooklyn with people drinking cans of Pabst Blue Ribbon and snickering at the screen. It was fun. Everyone clapped at Hillary, laughed at Trump, shook their heads, shook our heads, and got another drink. I ordered a cheesecake and commented that Donald Trump looked like a balding chicken that heavily invested in some pretty bad tans.

He was asked how he would handle rampant police brutality against African-Americans.

“Law and order”, he said, bumbling into some other discussion about his wealth, or one of his 10 million hotels. The bar erupted. It’s moments like these where Trump became a little less funny. It’s just the bumbling rhetoric of a bigoted idiot who had no idea what he’s talking about, I resolved, soothing the concern, shielding the tension with a condescending laugh. All jokes start with tension, says Freud. And the fact I said that shows why Trump won. Maybe Trump isn’t as idiotic as we thought, and a little eviller. “Law and Order” is a catch-all term that people can grab onto like a monkey-bar. It’s self-explanatory, structured, and secure. It’s a term for the angry and insecure. Trump’s words appealed to a heinous, bubbling wrath underlining an American culture that I hadn’t seen in my little liberal, blue bubble Brooklyn. I was naïve for laughing. I didn’t take him seriously because “no one” did.

As many articles in the guardian and the times will tell you, Trump’s victory was evidence of a fervent right-wing backlash. Bush Clinton Bush Obama Clinton. Hillary Clinton represented an economic and political oligarchy. She had the media and the banks beside her. She was the institutional, the composed and the correct. But she was trendy. ‘YAAAAAAASHILLLLZZ!!’ was griffitied all around Williamsburg. Everything I saw was pointing to her. The writing on the street. My circle of friends. The funny memes and Trump-slandering articles. No way could Trump win because the whole world could see his monstrosity through this shiny, lucid lens. But then I was walking d own 14th street, and I saw a guy with a fedora holding a sign that said “Bernie supporters for Trump.”

Americans wanted an outsider. There was an anger that needed to be alleviated through some kind of populism, and Trump launched onto the band-wagon. He mobilized the heinous parts of American society. He pushed the trigger buttons in every way possible. It was his unrestraint, his willingness to blurt out the lies muttered behind layers of judgment that won him some kind of distorted respect.

Trump’s victory cannot be accepted with a defeated sink of the head and an annoyed Facebook post. His victory only proves that as a populous, American or not, we have to fight to counteract the values he preaches. My grandmother, an immigrant from Mexico, is not a rapist. Ironically, the man who made this claim is.

On October 15, 2016, can reported that eight women had come forward and stated that Donald Trump had sexually assaulted them. They claimed he groped them inappropriately and attempted to have sex with them against their will. There is a recording where he brags about “grabbing women by the pussy.” The United States Department of Justice defines sexual assault as follows: “Sexual assault is any type of sexual contact or behavior that occurs without the explicit consent of the recipient. Falling under the definition of sexual assault are sexual activities as forced sexual intercourse, forcible sodomy, child molestation, incest, fondling, and attempted rape.” Trump’s actions fall under several of these categories. But Trump claimed he was a “victim” of false slander. Sure, there was no “proof.” But there were eight voices. Trump has one.

Flipping through Facebook, I’ve seen many people claim that democracy is sacred. In its sacredness, we must respect the decision America has made, and move on with it peacefully. Though these statements seem to take a moral high ground, I would urge them to remember that hate was never resolved by taking an accepting back-seat. We have moved into a phase defined by anger, and then anger has turned into the bullying of the marginalized. So now everyone needs to fight for those marginalized. I will not accept a country that defunds organizations like Planned Parenthood which respect the rights of my body. I will not accept the racism against all races, including part of my own. I will not accept someone who disregards the presence of police brutality and uses it to stress an increase in “law and order”. I will not accept them because these are evil policies.

It is devastating to be associated with a country that elects someone who brags about grabbing the genitalia of women without their consent, and has been accused of doing so, at least eight times. I have lived away from America for over four years, but I have never, ever felt so detached from it. Donald Trump is not just a bully, but a representation of a wave of social hatred that needs to be resolved through activism. But moving to Canada and staying in Britain is not the answer. Liberalism is dead. We need to take our anger and convert it into a new left wing populism.