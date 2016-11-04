US election events planned across Oxford

In anticipation of the US elections on the November 8, a number of JCR’s have passed motions to hold presidential election parties Somerville College JCR has passed a motion for a “presidential election party”.

However, Somerville’s motion has divided opinion within the JCR due to possible noise disruption and welfare issues associated with the event.

While the motion passed, with 24 JCR members in favour of the event, 13 abstentions and 10 individuals opposed, the event has been described as a “massive welfare issue” due to the divisive nature of the presidential campaign.

Alex Crichton-Miller, President of the Somerville JCR, said “the chance of a potentially distressing and divisive outcome might prove problematic if the JCR was found to be hosting the event. Enquiries into the workability of the event have been made to the Dean.”

New College have decided to use £150 of JCR funds to contribute towards an election night event.

JCR President, Will Kocur, commented, “I have no objections to the passing of a motion to provide food and drink at a JCR gathering to watch the election coverage.

“This was £150—the same amount spent on food and drink during the Super Bowl. I don’t think this motion really reflects JCR opinions…

about engagement in US politics”.

Meanwhile, University College students will be joined by the Master of the College, Sir Ivor Crewe, who will be there to give his own insights into the results as they unfold.

Stella Kremer, University College’s JCR President, added, “we expect the event to be popular given the success of similar events we have held for the 2015 UK General Election and the EU Referendum.” Pembroke’s JCR will also be hosting an election night, describing it as a “a nail-biting culmination of months of fierce competition.” they have set aside a budget of £200 for the event.

One of the more notable events taking place on Tuesday evening will be hosted at St. John’s College.

The “US Election 2016 Watch Party” has been organised by the Oxford American Society, Democrats Abroad Oxford, and Republicans Overseas Oxford.

In response to why the elections should be given attention here in Oxford, President of the Oxford American Society, Trevelyan Wing, said, “Every US presidential election is a spectacle, and this one is no exception—not least because we Americans could be electing our first female president. That said, the prevailing atmosphere in the States is very unlike 2008 which produced our first African-American president.

“The result has the potential to produce a sea change in American approaches to NATO, conflicts in the Middle East, global trade treaties, and the environment. Whatever the outcome, the UK will be affected.

“It can be both exhilarating and difficult being abroad during moments li ke these, and so we wanted to provide a supportive and fun space for American students at the University to gather and await the results together.”

While many colleges are hosting their own respective events, there are university-wide clubs and societies opening their doors to students.

The Oxford Union is hosting an “Election Night Social”, where there will be “beers, popcorn, hot dogs and more”.

Similarly to University College, there will also be “expert analysis” as the night unfolds. Lola Lo will also be holding a “Rumble Election Results Night” with beer pong and free pizza.

The voting in the US election stretches over six time zones. The last poll to close will be on the West Coast, at around 3am in the UK. It may be clear whether Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump have secured the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the Presidency by 4am UK time on November 9.

Oxford has already played a role in the US election process. On March 1, known as “Super Tuesday”, the Oxford Rothermere American Institute hosted a polling station to allow expats to vote in the US primaries, as well as providing analysis of the results.