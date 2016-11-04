St Peter’s students buy Wahoo sign

Students from St Peter’s have bought Wahoo’s sign, after the club closed its doors for the last time on November 1.

Anna Harris, George Fagan, James Povey and Rob Smillie established a GoFundMe page to raise money from Peter’s JCR, and reached their goal within four hours. The group were quoted £400 by the club, which closed last Monday after its Fuzzy Ducks “The Exorcist” Halloween Special.

The sold-out event, held at both Atik and Wahoo, was the last chance for Oxford students to enjoy a night out at the latter, before the site between Park End Street and Hythe Bridge Street is redeveloped.

Queues for Wahoo began at 9.30pm and continued into the early hours of the morning, with the event finishing at 5am.

In a post on the JCR Facebook page, George Fagan wrote, “We are speechless. In under 4 hours we have raised the money and purchased the sign. Thanks so much to everyone who has donated, especially the Freshers, your experience at Wahoo may have been fleeting but I’m glad it had touched your hearts as much as it has ours.”

St Peter’s second-year Beth Chaplow said,”Wahoo was a regular staple of the weekly calendar for Peterites, and I really think it shows the spirit of the college that we all chipped in so quickly to purchase this monument to fun.”

St Peter’s JCR President, Imogen Learmonth told Cherwell, “Peter’s is a family, and we welcomed Wahoo into our clan long ago. And if, indeed, family really does mean nobody gets left behind, then we couldn’t leave a fallen soldier to be forgotten.”

The college’s purchase of the sign strengthens its link to Wahoo, and comes after Wahoo DJ Ollie East was made an honoury member of the JCR last year. St Peter’s students have famously enjoyed Wahoo nights since the club joined Oxford’s nightlife scene in 2010.”