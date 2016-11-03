Backstage with Sharon Yip

How did you first get involved with set design?

The first production which I did was ‘A Doll’s House’ in my first year. I got into it accidentally because my friend who had a minor role asked on the JCR Facebook group if anyone was interested in doing set design. They didn’t need someone with experience, so I thought why not? And it was really fun! We ended up making a huge 6-foot flat for the wall of the doll’s house. We also painted the white walls for the house and bought furniture. In the end we had created a fully furnished house! That’s when I thought this is probably my kind of thing…

How many designers work on each production?

With O’Reilly productions, especially if you have a detailed set, you need at least two people, but with my first production there were around four of us. They helped me move all of the staging into the O’Reilly. But then in Much Ado it’s just me, so it also depends on skill.

What is the process behind designing a set?

The first step is just to have a chat with the director and ideally they would come up with a clear idea of what they want and then give you free range to modify it. They tell you what would be realistic and add extra ideas. For example, with ‘Much Ado’ I met up with Jack Bradfield, and we had a chat about what he would like to be in it and he just said ‘lots and lots of snow’. (Laughs) Which was a good beginning but I then I got to add neon colours and UV light. So the director gives you the basic model and then you can make changes and get creative to help convey the message of the production.

Have you only been involved in set design within the theatre?

No actually I’ve done a few sets and installations for club nights at The Bullingdon and Warehouse. One time for Halloween a club wanted alien masks to be created, so they commissioned me to make 20 huge sculptured masks that they could hang from the club ceiling which was quite fun, and they paid me £300. Another time I got to decorate Warehouse with boxes!

Did your involvement in club nights lead on from stage design?

Surprisingly no- I was the president of the Oxford Art Movement which is a group that does drawing classes, and someone got my attention through that.

Approximately how long does it take to design a set?

I think that it is a process and there’s not necessarily a moment when you think “I’ve finished the design now”. Usually you modify it along the entirety of the run up to the play. For example, in Much Ado I first drew up a very initial idea for the bed, but I had to do another 2 or 3 drawings to show how our image has changed over time. The design has to be altered as we go based on what’s on the market and what turns out to be unrealistic.

Where do you usually get your props from?

Freecycle and similar websites which offer free exchange of random materials. Otherwise we just order it online or get cheap furniture from the prop store.

Do you have a certain budget you need to stick to?

Absolutely! I share my budget sometimes with props or whoever is doing the set with me. Usually the producer splits it up, for example £300 would be on set dressings, so that’s what I have to work off. But you also have to work with the other budgets, so if I needed more they could cut money from other areas.

Finally, do you have any advice for people wanting to get involved with set design?

Yeah – it doesn’t actually require that much experience. I can see why people would think that because it’s people in the drama circuit who usually do it. But I think people should just get stuck in because it’s so much fun! It’s worth dropping someone an email expressing your interest. Even just talking about it is exciting for me. Thinking about how you would design a space which allows movement and is good for the actors- I just love it so much! Even if you’re not sure whether you would like it, get stuck in and try a production or two!