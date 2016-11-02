OUSU announce tuition fee win

OUSU announce in a video Wednesday evening that tuition fees will not rise for students who began their course before September 2016

In a Youtube video posted online Wednesday evening, the Oxford University Students’ Union announced that the University voted not to increase fees for students who started their course before September 2016.

The video, titled “Your Students’ Union Wins On Fees” claims that following pressure from OUSU, the University decided only to raise fees for students who are starting this year. The issue was apparently discussed at a meeting Monday evening.

OUSU claim in the video that today’s decision amounts to a total savings on student debt of £2.1 million. They also add, however, that “the battle against the Teaching Excellence Framework continues. There is still more to be done.”

OUSU has been campaigning strongly against student fee increases following University confirmation in early September that tuition fees will be £9,250 in 2017 and rise in line with inflation thereafter.

In a statement at the time, OUSU said “We are exceptionally disappointed by the University’s decision to increase fees. We participated in discussions about whether or not fees should rise at University Council (the University’s highest decision-making body) and strongly opposed this move. However, the decision was made by Council to raise fees despite student concerns.”