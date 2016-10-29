Scotland: time for take two

I recently learned something extraordinary: the life expectancy in Scotland is 756 days. At least that period spanned the “once-in-a-lifetime” independence referendum and Sturgeon’s announcement of draft legislation for another. I jest, of course. Although, we do seem trapped in a spiral of tedious perpetuity.

In true demagogue fashion, the self-proclaimed lodestar of the Scottish people has beguiled the masses. The Geiger counter of look-at-me delirium has gone zoink off the scale and downhearted Scots have lapped it up.

The whole premise of her argument is that Brexit is being foisted on the Scottish people, who in the majority voted to remain. But the question was clear: should the United Kingdom remain a member? The home nations’ verdict was irrelevant.

It is also undeniable that Scots knew an inout EU referendum was a possibility two years before the independence poll. Even as Holyrood passed the Scottish referendum legislation, support for Brexit was six points ahead.

Later, during the campaign, it was clarified that a sovereign Scotland would be jettisoned out the EU. However, if independence was rejected, Scotland’s single market access would be conditional on UK membership. It is spurious to now claim this was tantamount to an indefinite EU guarantee.

I believe the Scottish Government has a dual mandate: to remain within the UK and the EU. Seeing as it is impossible to reconcile both, which commitment is stronger? While 1.6 million supported EU membership, over 2 million were against independence.

Logic would have her commit to the latter, but you would be mistaken. Kiboshing any faith in Sturgeon’s fairness of judgement, she has declared her cabal of remoaning Holyrood mandarins will prepare the necessary legislation for a second referendum. After all, while 250,000 jobs in Scotland depend on EU membership, over a million depend on the UK. Revenues from North Sea Oil have collapsed by 97 per cent since 2009 and the Scottish fiscal deficit is now more than double the UK’s as a percentage of GDP.

A nation on the cusp of independence? Utter hogwash. In any case, the decision-making influence of Scotland in a post-Brexit EU would be zilch; utterly subservient to the Franco-German axis. What Sturgeon claims is in Scotland’s best interests is ostensibly the case.

Clearly, the view of Scottish voters must influence negotiations. A Denmark-style arrangement (unlikely as it may be), could necessitate a hard border and tariffs with the UK, the nation to which Scotland exports 64 per cent of its output.

Sturgeon knows only too well now is not the right time for round two. She is successfully agitating the Westminster nomenklatura whilst simultaneously appeasing her activists. She should instead devote her efforts to securing the UK’s best deal, and therefore Scotland’s, as although she may find the Tories uncomfortable, merely 37 per cent of Scots favour a second referendum. Besides which, a third of her own supporters voted for Brexit.

Complacency and the perception of self-interest is what crushed Labour in Scotland. She would be wise to tame her chutzpah and not make that same mistake. Nicola Sturgeon cannot risk calling a referendum and losing again.