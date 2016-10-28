Lightsaber battles come to Oxford

Lightsaber Combat is now available in Oxford, as the sport's popularity is on the rise

Lightsaber training lessons arrived in Oxford earlier this month, based on the lightsaber battles of the Star Wars film franchise universe.

Jordan Court has practiced the sport for 18 years and has worked hard to bring lightsaber combat to the UK. He commented, “It is becoming an international sport, there will eventually be an Oxford regional tournament. Becoming an Olympic sport has always been the idea.”

“It is a combat sport but the techniques are designed to be safe. There may be visual similarities but the techniques have been designed to be safe. As you progress you are able to use complete styles. No matter what your approach is you are making progress on the way to competitions which is what makes it such a compelling sport.”

“We have a real variety of reasons that people get involved. Some because it’s lightsabers which calls to people who have always wanted to use that weapon. Some get involved because they are looking at doing something new or a taking up a different sport, some just because they like Star Wars, we take all sorts… In Oxford we have only been open for a couple of weeks so there are five members but we have more people showing interest all the time.”

Trial classes are currently being held on Fridays in Oxford, however those interested can email [email protected] for details of the timings and locations of the various sessions.

Lightsaber Combat was first founded in Italy in 2006 and it has since spread to nine countries including Britain, where there are 90 members nationwide.

Billy Nuttall, a Magdalen second year and Star Wars fan, was delighted by the news. He told Cherwell, “Who hasn’t grabbed a stick as a kid and pretended it was a lightsaber? Apparently now those sticks light up, make noises, and can be used in bona fide martial arts classes- what a time to be alive.”