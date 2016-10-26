St Anne’s name new principal

Helen King is an alumna of St Anne's and the first police officer to be appointed head of an Oxbridge college

St Anne’s College alumna Ms Helen King is to be its next principal, after her lifelong career in the police service.

Ms King was selected by the college’s Governing Body, after applications and interviews that included senior members of the college and the JCR President, Pranay Shah.

Shah told Cherwell, “Having interviewed the shortlisted candidates, I can truly say I am very glad Helen King is the new Principal of St Anne’s.

Having attended, and stayed in touch with, the College she truly understands its ethos and principles, and it is personified in her down to earth and genuine character.

I believe she will be a fantastic leader for us and take St Anne’s forward in a great direction over the upcoming years.”

Helen King studied PPE at St Anne’s, graduated in 1986 and joined the Police Graduate Entry Scheme, before a hugely successful career in the police service that included a Deputy Chief Constable role and Queen’s Police Medal in 2011.

Helen joined the Metropolitan Police Service as Assistant Commissioner for Territorial Policing in June 2014 with oversight of policing in London’s 32 Boroughs, and was responsible for Roads Policing and Criminal Justice. Since April 2016, she has held the position of Assistant Commissioner for Professionalism which includes responsibility for Training and Professional Standards.

She said, “I feel immensely honoured and a little overwhelmed to have been selected by the Governing Body of St Anne’s College to be their Principal and to be the first police officer ever appointed to head an Oxbridge College.

“St Anne’s is rightly proud of its history of having been established by a remarkable group of determined people in order to enable women of any financial background, with talent, appetite and determination, to gain a university education at Oxford.

“It resolutely continues to seek to identify and nurture students with potential, regardless of privilege.”

Robert Chard, Acting Principal, said, “speaking on behalf of the Fellowship, I would like to stress how delighted we are at the outcome of this election. St Anne’s selects its Principals for their values and personal qualities, and Helen King combines genuine human warmth with impressive competence and a commitment to inclusiveness, diversity and opportunity.

“We feel she will work well with all segments of the St Anne’s community – students, staff, Fellows, and alumnae – in steering the College through what looks to be a time of many changes ahead, and keeping us in an optimal position to continue our tradition of transforming the lives of people who traditionally would not have had access to an Oxford education.”