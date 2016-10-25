Oxford placed top in UK by US ranking

US News & World Report ranks Oxford top in the UK and Europe, placed sixth globally

Oxford University has been ranked the top institution of its kind in Europe and sixth in the world by American media company US News & World Report.

US News & World Report is a Washington-based media outlet founded as a magazine that publishes news, analysis, opinion and yearly rankings for universities and hospitals. Their higher education rankings assess 1,000 universities across 65 countries.

This comes following a release last month from Times Higher Education which ranked Oxford as the best university in the world, the winner for the previous five consecutive years, the California Institute of Technology moving into second place.

Its list of best universities for 2017 were predominantly comprised of US universities, but both Oxford and Cambridge feature in the top 10.

Oxford University was the top university in the UK and Europe, according to the US News & World Report rankings. The top five in the UK were: University of Oxford, the University of Cambridge, Imperial College London, University College London and Edinburgh University.

Their global rankings put all American universities in the top five; Harvard, MIT, Stanford, California Berkeley and California Institute of Technology with Oxford coming at sixth.

Within Europe Oxford was ranked first followed by Cambridge, Imperial College London, UCL and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, Switzerland.