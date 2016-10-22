Self-harm prevention app launched by Oxford students

An app has been developed by Oxford University students with the aim of preventing students from self harm. Funded by the Oxford IT Innovation Challenge, Self-Heal is an anonymous and independent application that allows students to access motivation for recovery independently.

Self-Heal uses distraction tasks which are “inspired by techniques used in dialectical behavioural therapy (DBT), which is the frontline psychological therapy used in the UK to treat self-harm”. A gallery of over 750 different images and captions is used to motivate recovery, whilst the app also provides “distraction” techniques which is a key coping strategy to combat self-harming. Distraction methods include meditation and relaxation techniques, activities, and thought-provoking videos. Useful websites, articles and contact numbers are also available on the app at a click of a button in case of emergency.

It is estimated that 10 per cent of young people self-harm, with higher rates among women of which almost 1 in 5 between the ages of 16- 25 self-harm, which also leads to an increased risk of suicide.

Hadassah Buechner, a biomedical science undergraduate, has been working on the team to develop the app since July 2016, concerned about the stigma surrounding mental health issues like bipolar and schizophrenia. She argued that Self-Heal provides more immediate and accessible care than other support systems.