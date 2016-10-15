University reviews policy on social events

Guidelines on how to make international students more comfortable within the university have been issued to Oxford teaching staff.

The new recommendations, entitled ‘Making the most of cultural diversity’ touch upon a variety of topics such as ‘Cultural Self-Awareness’ whilst also providing practical advice on how best to approach social events in colleges.

International students make up around 40 per cent of Oxford’s overall student body, with up to 56 per cent at graduate level. There are currently students from 140 countries studying at Oxford.

It is stated that social situations may be difficult for international students due to difference in custom and thus advised that non-alcoholic drinks should always be offered and food options “carefully considered”.

The report states, “A British cultural phenomenon is to provide food, such as snacks or canapes, as a form of welcome to newcomers or visitors. However, this practice may disregard the preferences of other cultures.”

The guidance added that while academics should attend social occasions, they should be conscious that some students might find them “awkward”, and it recommends ensuring soft drinks and other food options, such as canapés, are also provided.