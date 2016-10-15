Oxford hospitals amongst the worst for delays and cancellations

Oxford hospitals are some of the worst in England for preventable delays. Treatment cancellation or delays last year affected over half a thousand patients. Power cuts and problems with pest control are some of the main reasons for the delays.

Recently released figures recorded 510 incidents across the hospitals administered by Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (OUH). The Trust manages the John Radcliffe and Churchill hospitals and Nuffield Orthopaedic Centre.

A delay counts as a wait of at least half an hour to clinical services affect- ing at least five patients.

OUH director of estates and facilities Mark Neal, said: “Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust operates over four million square feet of estate, some of which is outdated and requiring ongoing maintenance.”