One Pret too many?

The Westgate Centre has revealed some of the restaurant chains that will set up shop in the newly renovated complex when it opens in October 2017.

It has been confirmed that Japanese food chain Sticks n Sushi will open its sixth restaurant in the UK in the roof top garden, which will offer panoramic views of Oxford.

A spokeswoman for the Oxford Westgate Alliance also announced that the boulangerie Le Pain Quotidien, Lebanese Comptoir Libanais, noodle bar Shoryu and Pret A Manger are some of the other chains will be moving into the £440m revamped centre.

Pizza Pilgrims, which was founded by brothers James and Thom who are originally from Oxford, is another restaurant to take its place in the centre.

Pizza Pilgrims began selling pizzas from the back of a three-wheeled van in London’s Soho and they have since attracted a huge following.

The development manager for the Westgate Oxford Alliance, Sara Fge, said, “Westgate Oxford will be home to over 100 stores and 25 restaurants and cafes, as well as a boutique cinema and rooftop terrace dining.”

The new centre will also feature a John Lewis department store, as well as a Curzon cinema, Victoria’s Secret Pink store and a Mac shop.

Josie Pepper, a second year at Brasenose, told Cherwell, “Does Oxford really need a third Pret A Manger? I guess it is never a bad thing for the student community to have more restaurants.”