St Benet’s welcomes female undergraduates for the first time

St Benet’s Hall has taken in its first mixed gender cohort of undergraduates this week, after deciding to admit female students in 2013. Previously, the last college to go co-educational was St Hilda’s, admitting men in 2008.

Female graduate students were admitted in 2014, while the Permanent Private Hall awaited separate accommodation to become available to house new female undergraduates. New facilities were deemed necessary, due to the six monks who are part of the Hall and live on site.

St Benet’s, which has just under 50 undergraduates, has now acquired a second site next to University Parks, allowing for the completion of its co-educational admissions this year.

JCR President Samuel Hodson commented, “Having already accepted graduate women, I am delighted that St Benet’s is welcoming undergraduate women to the Hall this year. Everyone is excited to be extending our unrivalled sense of community to the new members; things are well underway with women making up half of the undergraduate intake this year.”