Tories to slash student visas

In at the Conservative Party Conference, Home Secretary Amber Rudd announced a framework for new restrictions on entry for overseas students, including ‘two-tier visa rules’, a move that has been greeted with concern by the Oxford University Students’ Union.

Rudd also launched a process to consult experts in businesses and universities on the new plans, which has since been welcomed by the Russell Group. Students on visas from outside Europe currently account for 167,000 of the 600,000 new migrants each year.

Addressing the conference on Tuesday Rudd emphasised, “The current system allows all students, irrespective of their talents and the university’s quality, favourable employment prospects when they stop studying. While an international student is studying here, their family members can do any form of work.

“Foreign students, even those studying English Language degrees, don’t even have to be proficient in speaking English. We need to look at whether this one size fits all approach really is right for the hundreds of different universities, providing thousands of different courses across the country. And we need to look at whether this generous offer for all universities is really adding value to our economy.”

Rudd also criticised British businesses for hiring foreign workers to do “jobs that British people should do”. The Government’s consultation paper will also include an option to require companies to publish the proportion of international staff they employ.

OUSU have expressed concern at Rudd’s new policies. Eden Bailey, Access and Academic Affairs Representative on the OUSU Sabbatical Team told Cherwell, “We are very concerned by these proposals. Many international students already have an exceptionally difficult time studying in the UK, and just last year we saw Theresa May attempt to wrongly deport 48,000 students before the end of their course.

“OUSU has and will be opposed to restricting visas for international students, who we believe are an intrinsically valuable part of our university. “It is vital that universities are communities not just of interested, enthusiastic students and academics, but that these bodies of people are diverse – a major part of coming to university is to learn from each other. At this time it is also important to note that we remain committed to tackling racism in all its forms. “As always, at OUSU we will be keeping up to date with all policy matters, both within the university and on a national level, to ensure changes affecting our students are properly communicated. Additionally, we will be doing all we can to provide the support that students need. Please don’t hesitate to get in touch if you are worried or have any concerns.”

Responding to the statement, the University of Oxford have promised to try to maintain a meritocratic visa regime. A University spokesperson told Cherwell, “The University is continuing to make the case for a visa regime which maintains Oxford’s access to the best and brightest staff and students from around the world. We are making representations on this through the Russell Group and other Higher Education bodies.”

However, the Chancellor of Birmingham University, Lord Karan Bilimoria, was a more vocal critic about the Home Secretary’s plans. He claimed that international students bring £14 billion to the UK economy and create over 130,000 jobs.

Bilimoria told the Radio 4 Today Programme on Wednesday, “the government is completely out of tune with the public. The public don’t feel that international students are immigrants. The public actually don’t mind international students staying on and working after they graduate.”

Mostafa Rajaai, the international students’ officer for the National Union of Students voiced concerns about discrimination, telling the Huffington Post UK, “The government’s hostile attitude towards international students has already caused irreversible damage to the reputation of the UK higher and further education sectors overseas. The new proposals assume the vast majority of international students studying across the country are immigration threats and will lead to further discrimination.”

Think tank Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) issued a report in September deeming a government response to EU migration concerns by targeting international students as a “costly mistake”. Marley Morris, IPPR Research Fellow in Migration, said that responding to pressure to cut immigration through toughening student visa rules would “harm our economy, fail to meet public concerns, and, based on our new analysis, rely on a dubious interpretation of the official statistics.”

Shadow Home Secretary Andy Burham said, “The tone of the Conservative conference has become increasingly xenophobic. Theresa May has presided over the return of the Nasty Party. Whether it’s doctors, migrants or Europe, the Tories are blaming anyone but themselves for their failure.”

The Liberal Democrat spokeswoman for universities Lorely Burt said, “Cutting down on international student numbers would rob our economy of millions of pounds and do untold damage to Britain’s world-leading Universities.”