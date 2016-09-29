Teenage girl abducted in Oxford

A 14-year-old girl was abducted by two men on her way to school in Oxford yesterday morning and raped, police believe.

It is believed the victim was approached by a man in the area of Marston Ferry Road and Banbury Road at 8:25am, before being pulled into a car where another man was waiting. She was found about three hours later in Marston, where she knocked on a door in Cavendish and an ambulance was called. The victim is now in the care of specialist officers.

Detective Superintendent Chris Ward spoke today at a press conference, in which he stressed that the police was doing all it could to catch those responsible as quickly as possible, and that the silver Volkswagen hatchback used in the abduction was “key” to the investigation.

“As a parent myself I know how difficult this is for people and how shocking it is,” he said.

“We have stepped up patrols in the area and there will be a very visible police presence whilst the investigation continues. We are treating this investigation with an utmost priority and every effort is being made to identify and apprehend the offenders.”

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Simon Steel said: “We are in the early stages of this investigation and we are carrying out extensive enquiries, but I would appreciate the public’s help in this very serious incident.

“This happened in what would have been a very busy area at this time of the day and I appeal to anybody who was in that area and saw an incident which matches the above report to call police immediately.

“It is possible you may have witness this incident and may not have realised the severity of the situation.”

It is not known which school the girl attends, but some local schools have urged children to walk to school in groups, or to travel with an adult where possible.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call police on 101 and quote reference number URN 1631 28/09/16.