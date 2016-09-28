Thatcher scholarships established in Somerville

Somerville College have launched their Thatcher Scholarships and Thatcher Development programme, funded by the Margaret Thatcher Scholarship Trust, established by the college following Thatcher’s death in 2013.

The college announced online, “The aim of the Trust is to create a living legacy for this famous alumna that grows in stature with each passing year, as it enables some of the brightest minds in the world to come to Oxford as Thatcher Scholars.”

The Thatcher Development Programme will be launched in Michaelmas 2016, which is a ‘series of lunchtime seminars’ and mentoring in topics such as CV writing, public speaking and emotional resilience.

The first Thatcher Scholarships will also be launched this term to two non-international undergraduates who sat their First Public Examinations in 2016, yet to be announced. The scholarship will be opened to international students next year.

Principal of Somerville, Dr Alice Prochaska emphasized the innovative nature of the Thatcher scholarships. She told Cherwell that the scholarships “enable the most promising students to benefit from the unique education and intellectual environment that is offered by Somerville and Oxford. The Thatcher Scholarships are the most inclusive in Oxford since they are open to undergraduates and graduates from anywhere in the world, studying any subject, and without regard to national, cultural or ethnic origin. Scholars receive generous funding for fees, living expenses and travel, and so will be able to graduate debt-free.”

“We are continuing to fundraise and will offer Scholarships to graduates and undergraduates every year so that we support outstanding students who have a determination to succeed and equip them to excel in their chosen field.”

Somerville charities officer Will Jonas told Cherwell, “Any award that broadens access to Oxford in my mind is a good thing” and ex-JCR President Louis Mercier has expressed similar support. He said “Somerville College has been committed for some time to the creation of a series of extensive scholarships, in Thatcher’s name, for those excellent students who have overcome some sort of adversity – financial in particular.”

But one Balliol third year commented, “The naming is potentially problematic as it may dissuade certain very deserving students from accepting the award because of their political leanings, and it’s concerning that this may reduce the efficiency and impact of such a scholarship.”