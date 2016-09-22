Transformers 5 will be filmed in Oxford tomorrow morning

Major celebrities are anticipated to be working in Oxford's historic centre, on the latest in multi-million dollar franchise

Fans of the now-vintage Transformers series will be thrilled to hear that the franchise is being filmed in Oxford – and the cameras are rolling in.

‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ which is the fifth of its kind in a series made famous by its now-threadbare list of major celebrities at its launch in 2007, will star Mark Wahlberg and chart the quest of Optimus Prime to resurrect the planet he accidentally killed.

In order to do so, he must find a precious artefact on planet Earth. In the last few hours, as news was leaked that filming would begin in Oxford following a shoot in London over the last couple of days, students have begun to speculate as to the artefact in Oxford the robot might need to find.

Top suggestions have included the Rad Cam, an item from the Bodleian special collections, or Keble’s famously lengthy dining hall. This follows the news that the next series of Endeavour is also currently being filmed in Oxford.

The previous film, ‘Age of Extinction’, took almost $250m at the box office.

Dominic Leonard, a second-year student at Christ Church said, “they’re doing another one?”

Filming will take place until 11pm on Sunday night, and is expected to feature cobbled streets in the centre of the city, including which Turl Street, Catte Street, High Street, Broad Street, Holywell Street and New College Lane.