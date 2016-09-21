Endeavour cast spotted in Oxford

The new series of Endeavour is currently being filmed in the historic centre of Oxford

Television crews have been spotted in central Oxford filming the next series of Endeavour, season four, due to air next year. The series is a prequel to Morse and tells the story of the famous detective in his young days, played by Shaun Evans. Series four is set to take place in Oxford in the summer of 1967.

Crowds of tourists and locals watched the filming on Catte Street, near the Bridge of Sighs, whilst film crews and extras were also spotted around Turl Street on Wednesday. Earlier this year, the cast and crew were spotted filming near the Radcliffe Camera and also stopped to pose for pictures with fans when filming in New College.

Alice Jaspars, a Magdalen second year, managed to take in some of the action. She told Cherwell, “Walking past Hertford it is fairly apparent that something is going on. The street is strewn with tourists taking even more selfies than usual by the Bod. White vans of a dubious nature are lined up outside the Sheldonian. A woman dressed in ‘60s garb dashes from one side of the street to another.

“Shaun Evans and Roger Allam are deep in conversation. Encouraged by my aunt I walk over to try and get a photo with the cast before filming resumes. Praying I won’t say something totally ridiculous, I manage to behave like an almost normal human being and keep the conversation to the fact I love the show, and asked if the tiger in the last series was real. (It was.)

“In a brief conversation with an extra it seems that the tea is free flowing, the days are long, and the shoes are excruciating. She’s been an extra a few times and has absolutely loved her time as part of the show, with the outfits (shoes excluded) her favourite aspect.”