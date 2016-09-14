YOLO, vom and human bean make it into the Oxford English Dictionary

A number of new entries, including words from Roald Dahl's books, have been added to the historical dictionary

Moobs, YOLO and Vom are among hundreds of words newly added to the Oxford English Dictionary (OED).

Moobs is used to describe prominent breasts on a man, whilst YOLO is an acronym for you only live once and vom a colloquialism for the word vomit.

Other words added or updated include cheeseball, clickbait, gender-fluid, yogalates, fuhgeddaboutit and Westminster bubble.

FOMO, meaning fear of missing out and deffo, meaning definitely, also made the cut.

There are several new entries related to Roald Dahl to coincide with the celebration of his 100th birthday and the publication of the Oxford Roald Dahl Dictionary.

These include Oompa Loompa, scrumdiddlyumptious, witching hour, human bean and golden ticket.

The chief editor of the OED, Michael Proffitt, told BBC News, “The inclusions reflect both his influence as an author and his vivid and distinctive style. For many children, Roald Dahl’s work is not only one of their first experiences of reading, but also their earliest exposure to the creative power of language.”

New words and phrases are typically added to the dictionary when editors have found enough evidence to demonstrate their continued historical use.

The dictionary is a guide to the history, meaning and pronunciation of almost 830,000 words, senses and compounds from across the English-speaking world.

It is different to the online Oxford dictionary, which has a lower threshold for accepting new entries and lists current definitions of English words.